VIDEO: Georgia ski area chairlift malfunctions, flings skiers off as it rolls backwards at significant speed

Videos from Georgia's Gudauri resort have gone viral this morning on social media, showing skiers and riders being flung from chairs after the lift malfunctioned, possibly caused by a failure in the brake system. The chairs roll backward at a significant speed, flinging people off as it spins around the load area, with other skiers bailing early and jumping from chairs as they head down the hill.

According Georgia Today, at least eight people are injured, with two injuries deemed serious. No deaths were reported. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the incident.

Giorgi Lomsadze on Eurasianet reports eleven people suffered injuries in the crash, most of them tourists from Russia and Ukraine, according to Georgian health officials. One Ukrainian citizen, who sustained the worst injuries, was first to be flown by helicopter to Tbilisi.

The Gudauri resort is located on the south-facing plateau of the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in Eastern Europe.

Here are two videos posted to the Facebook group One Man’s Junk this morning.

Гудаури сегодня Posted by Лена Ляпина on Friday, March 16, 2018

Chairlift failure at Gudauri, Georgia it's never a good time when the chairlift starts rolling in reverse but this is mental!!!Chairlift failure at Gudauri Ski Resort, Georgia. Preliminary reports indicated 8 people injured, 2 seriously (but not believed to be life-threatening). Gudauri Ski Resort has since announced that 12 people have been injured, and all medication costs will be fully reimbursed:For questions regarding the accident at the Sadzele ski lift contact Mountain Resorts Development Company: 0322 05 12 21 info@mrg.gov.gehttp://www.mrg.gov.ge Posted by agnarchy.com on Friday, March 16, 2018