VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotter athlete takes first-ever ski lesson at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
March 13, 2018
Video courtesy Harlem Globetrotters
Buckets Blakes of the Harlem Globetrotters took a ski lesson for the first time in his life at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. He manages to pick up a few skills on the slopes while incorporating some ball handling … and managing to stay upright occasionally.
The Harlem Globetrotters' will be in Colorado in March for its 2018 Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour.
- Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m.
- Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, March 17 at 2 p.m.
- 1ST Bank Center in Broomfield on Saturday, March 17 at 7 p.m.
- Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Sunday, March 18 at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.