VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotter athlete takes first-ever ski lesson at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Video courtesy Harlem Globetrotters

Buckets Blakes of the Harlem Globetrotters took a ski lesson for the first time in his life at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. He manages to pick up a few skills on the slopes while incorporating some ball handling … and managing to stay upright occasionally.

The Harlem Globetrotters' will be in Colorado in March for its 2018 Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour.

Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, March 17 at 2 p.m.

1ST Bank Center in Broomfield on Saturday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Sunday, March 18 at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.