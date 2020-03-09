Video: How to properly wash your hands

Christy Rost, a Breckenridge nurse who specialized in infection control, has created a video about the correct way to wash your hands.

How to wash your hands

Water: Use running water at a comfortable temperature and wet your hands.

Soap: Use a pump dispenser and plenty of soap to get a good lather.

Time: Wash your hands for 20 seconds, getting between fingers and under nails, to remove bacteria and viruses. Then rinse your hands.

Paper towels: Use a paper towel to dry your hands, and then use the paper towel to turn off the faucet to prevent recontaminating your hands. (Cloth towels can harbor germs when reused.)

When to wash your hands

Immediately upon entering the house after being out

After going to the bathroom

Before preparing food and before eating

When at a restaurant, use hand sanitizer after handling the menu or condiment containers and after handling common serving utensils at buffets

“Whether you’re talking coronavirus, the flu or the common cold, washing your hands is a way to help stay healthy,” Rost said in the video.