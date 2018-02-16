 Video: Man whistles to moose in Frisco, tries to pet it as it charges | SummitDaily.com

Video: Man whistles to moose in Frisco, tries to pet it as it charges

Summit Daily staff report

This is a textbook definition of what you should not do when you see a moose. Amanda Danielson shot this video yesterday in Frisco and shared it with us.

According to reporter Matt Kroschel, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been alerted, and wildlife managers want to identify this man. It is illegal to harass wildlife in our state.