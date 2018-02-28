VIDEO: Summit County seniors share their tips on living a longer, healthier life

In the month of February, the Summit Daily News produced a four-part series on longevity in the mountains, running on Fridays in print and online features that included multiple videos. The Longevity Project finished on Tuesday, Feb. 27, with a speaker event featuring Tony Buettner of the Blue Zones.

At the final event, the Summit Daily News presented a video showcasing the High Country's "super seniors," and their views on the secrets to a long life. Watch the video above.

More videos can be found with each of The Longevity Project stories.

Part 1: Why do residents of Colorado's mountain towns live longer than anyone else in the U.S.?

Part 2: How do Colorado's long-lived mountain towns stack up to the rest of the world?

Part 3: Despite nation-leading longevity, Colorado mountain communities face significant health challenges

Part 4: Colorado mountain towns struggle to accommodate a surge of seniors