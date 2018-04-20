Video: Your stories matter. We are here to tell them. #RealNewsCO

(Video by Heather Jarvis and Hugh Carey)

In honor of Colorado Journalism Week, the editorial staff at the Summit Daily has been taking this week to think about why we got into this industry and why community journalism is so important. As a team of 10, we strive to provide you with well-rounded coverage daily in our print edition, provide additional visual elements online and engage with you on social media.

We put together this video to give readers an inside view of the newsroom and the journalists behind the bylines. Thank you, our readers, for giving us the opportunity to tell your stories and keep you informed.

Read individual stories from the staff printed throughout Colorado Journalism Week. Part 1 includes Susan Gilmore, Heather Jarvis and Caroline Lewis. Part 2 features Jack Queen, Hugh Carey and Deepan Dutta. Part 3 includes Eli Pace and Antonio Olivero.