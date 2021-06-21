Virtual FIRC Fashion Show returns this week

Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s annual fashion show, typically held at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, is once again virtual this summer. The theme this year is decades of fashion, particularly the fashion of the 1950s through the 2000s.

People can watch the show on SCTV, TV8 Summit, Facebook.com/SummitFIRC or on the resource center’s own website at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. The fundraising event is free to watch again as well, rather than requiring a $75 ticket, but donations are encouraged.

People can also visit the fashion show website to play trivia games about each decade.

Though the deadline has passed to enter music videos into the show, photos are still welcome. The nonprofit is looking for throwback pictures that highlight various fashion trends like poodle skirts, tracksuits, parachute pants and everything in between.

Visit FIRCFashionShow.org to submit photos, donate, watch the show and for more information. Additionally, people can email Angelique Lochridge at angeliquel@summitfirc.org with questions.