Virtual Outdoor Retailer winter snow show to be ‘powered by artificial intelligence’

Inside the Colorado Convention Center on Jan. 30 at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show.

Photo from Outdoor Retailer

January’s annual Outdoor Retailer Outdoor + Snow Show will be hosted virtually Jan. 27-29.

Rather than take place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, the annual event will be a fully online experience dubbed “Outdoor Retailer Winter Online.”

In an email, Outdoor Retailer Senior Vice President and Show Director Marisa Nicholson said “developments have made it impossible to bring the event’s community together safely and successfully in Denver” due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said these included government restrictions and limitations on large gatherings.

Outdoor Retailer hosted its first digital show this summer. In the email, Nicholson said Outdoor Retailer Winter Online will feature a new integration of artificial intelligence, which for attendees will infer likes and dislikes, suggest matches, and use data to drive leads to create “a uniquely tailored experience for each exhibitor and attendee.”

“It will be easier than ever to find the people and products for you,” Nicholson said in the email.

Nicholson added Outdoor Retailer Winter Online will take place over the greater winter buying season serving as a monthslong marketplace beyond the traditional show time frame.