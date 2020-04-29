Virtual workshop to be held for local small businesses on Thursday
Grow with Google, along with the Summit Chamber of Commerce and Breckenridge Tourism Office, will host a virtual workshop for Summit County small businesses from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, April 30. Following remarks from Google staff, the event will feature a 40-minute workshop focused on remote work and online business practices in the COVID-19 era.
There will be a live Q&A as well as remarks from Rep. Joe Neguse regarding programs available through the CARES Act and virtual practices for small-business owners to stay connected with employees and customers.
Those who are interested can register at Register.GoToWebinar.com/register/3416294084574341645.
