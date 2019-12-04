Visit Santa at Re/Max in Breckenridge
BRECKENRIDGE — On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Re/Max Properties of the Summit is hosting its 17th anniversary of Santa Comes to Re/Max event. From 4:30–6:30 p.m., there will be photos with Santa at the real estate office, 220 S. Main St. in Breckenridge. The event will feature free food, including ham, cookies, desserts and more. There also will be free gifts for kids.
Business