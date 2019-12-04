Visit Santa at Re/Max in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Visit Santa at Re/Max in Breckenridge

News | December 4, 2019

Taylor Sienkiewicz

Re/Max Properties of the Summit will host photos with Santa as well as provide holiday refreshments and children’s gifts to event attendees.
Photo courtesy of RE/MAX Properties of the Summit.

BRECKENRIDGE — On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Re/Max Properties of the Summit is hosting its 17th anniversary of Santa Comes to Re/Max event. From 4:30–6:30 p.m., there will be photos with Santa at the real estate office, 220 S. Main St. in Breckenridge. The event will feature free food, including ham, cookies, desserts and more. There also will be free gifts for kids.

