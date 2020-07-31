Visit state parks and museums for free to celebrate Colorado Day

A mule deer buck in velvet hears something in the distance near Bailey, Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will celebrate the 144th anniversary of Colorado’s statehood with free entry to 41 state parks on Monday, Aug. 3.

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

The Centennial State celebrates its birthday unlike any other, but 2020 is a little different when it comes to Colorado Day festivities.

History Colorado usually celebrates with a big birthday bash on Aug. 1, including music, dancing and a petting zoo, but this year it’s opting for a more subdued day with free admission to the museum and online programming throughout the week. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will also celebrate the 144th anniversary of Colorado’s statehood with free entry to 41 state parks on Monday, Aug. 3.

CPW has always celebrated Colorado Day on the first Monday of August, though Colorado actually became a state on Aug. 1, 1876.Veterans and active-duty military members can also pick up a free pass for the month at any state park.

Bridget Kochel, public information officer at CPW, said the parks are prepared for plenty of visitors, and rangers will close entrances for one-in, one-out if they reach capacity to ensure proper social distancing.

She emphasized visitors should plan ahead, spread out, bring face masks for passing people on trails and practice leave-no-trace to take care of state parks. On Colorado Day, it’s important to preserve public lands for future generations, she said.

Read the full story on denverpost.com.