Visit the mountains of Connemara in ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’

Irish playwright Martin McDonagh’s “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” tells the story of a 40-year-old spinster living with her 70-year-old mother. The play runs from Feb. 27 through March 29 at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., in Breckenridge.

Courtesy Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

BRECKENRIDGE — On Thursday, Feb. 27, the dramatic and darkly comedic “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” opens at the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre.

Set in the mountains of Connemara, County Galway, “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” tells the tale of Maureen Folan, a plain and lonely woman in her early 40s, and Mag, her manipulative, aging mother. Mag interferes in Maureen’s first and possibly final chance of a loving relationship, setting in motion a chain of events that leads toward the play’s terrifying resolution.

Written by Martin McDonagh, who also has written movies such as “In Bruges” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” the Tony Award-winning play first premiered in 1996 in Galway, Ireland.

Tickets range from $25-$43, and the show runs from Feb. 27 through March 29 at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., in Breckenridge. It is two hours long with an intermission and rated PG-13.

Visit BackstageTheatre.org or call the BreckCreate box office at 970-547-3100 to purchase.