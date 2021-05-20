Visitors urged to avoid muddy roads and trails as summer travel season begins in White River National Forest

A mountain biker rides a trail on Ptarmigan Mountain in Silverthorne in June 2020.

Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

The U.S. Forest Service will open the summer motorized and mountain bike travel season Friday, May 21, in White River National Forest.

Forest Service spokesperson David Boyd said in a news release that some roads and trails might still be muddy or snowy in places and susceptible to damage if people drive or ride them. White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams added that some open gates could lead to roads that are wet and muddy.

Boyd said some roads and trails are not scheduled to open until later in May or June because of conditions at higher elevations or to reduce disturbances to wildlife, such as calving elk.

The release also reminded residents and visitors that e-bikes are considered motorized transportation and can only be ridden on roads and trails designated for motorized vehicles. Off-road and off-trail travel is prohibited for all motorized and mechanized vehicles in the White River National Forest.

Summer motor-use maps and mountain bike maps are available at Bit.ly/WhiteRiverSummer2021 .