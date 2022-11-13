Volunteer, eat and meet neighbors at Summit County nonprofit Thanksgiving events

A community Thanksgiving dinner is served at the Silverthorne Pavilion in Silverthorne on Nov. 28, 2019. Another Thanksgiving dinner will be hosted this year by the Rotary Club of Summit at the Silverthorne Pavilion. Other nonprofits in the community including the Summit Colorado Interfaith Council will be organizing resources for the community while also creating ways for folks to give back.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily archive

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, some of Summit County’s nonprofits have organized community dinners for folks on the holiday. There are also volunteer opportunities for those who want to give back to the community.

Summit Colorado Interfaith Council Vice President Dawn Koch said volunteering is a great way to spend time with family, meet people in the community and give back.

“You just get a good feeling in your soul when you’re working with other people towards a common goal for helping other people,” Koch said.

Here are what a few organizations have planned.

Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Brianne Snow, the executive director of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, said volunteering is especially important right now as Summit County’s peak season ramps up.

“We have a lot of new community members that are coming to work at the resorts and they don’t really have all that they need,” Snow said. As ski resorts prepare to open fully, Snow explained many employees aren’t able to work full hours, leading to less money and resources.

Though the center does not have specific events planned for the holidays, Snow said people can volunteer at their food markets and the Breckenridge thrift store.

Snow also encouraged folks who have the time and resources to show up for others on the holidays.

“Food and warm coats go a long way and we need volunteers to make that happen,” Snow said.

Information about volunteering, resources and more can be found online at SummitFIRC.org .

Father Dyer United Methodist Church

Father Dyer Church in Breckenridge will be hosting a free Thanksgiving Day community meal in the evening. The meal is in partnership with both Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant and Catina and also Building Hope Summit County.

From 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, folks can have a free meal or sign up to volunteer food or their time. Volunteer options are available on both Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Thursday.

Folks can donate pies from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, set up starts at 1 p.m. Throughout the dinner, people are still needed to fill slots for transporting food, serving food, preparing food and directing traffic in the parking lot, according to its site .

The link to sign up can be found on the Father Dyer website at FatherDyer.church or its Facebook page . The church is located at 310 Wellington Road in Breckenridge.

The Rotary Club of Summit County

Running for more than 25 years, The Rotary Club of Summit County’s Thanksgiving meal will take place again this year.

This meal is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. According to its webpage , SummitRotary.com, volunteers are needed throughout the day beginning at 9:30 a.m. and ending a little bit after the dinner is over for clean up.

The volunteer sign-up information can be found at the Rotary Club meetings, which are held Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. over Zoom or at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco.

Summit Colorado Interfaith Council

While the Interfaith Council will not be hosting an official meal event, they are the supporters and organizers of Thanksgiving To-Go, an event that raises money for families on Thanksgiving Day.

According to Koch, different nonprofits throughout the community, such as Smart Bellies and the resource center, nominate families who could benefit from receiving funds for a Thanksgiving meal. The money comes in the form of donated gift cards for places like City Market or Safeway.

Koch also added that the council received a grant from The Summit Foundation to purchase gift cards for the first time this year.

Once all family nominations are submitted and gift cards are secured, the council packages Thanksgiving information, a few prayers and the gift cards into an envelope. The envelopes are then given to the nonprofits, where they will be delivered by hand to the nominated families.

“I think people forget — I think I was not attuned — to the fact that there are so many people here who are living pretty much on the margins,” Koch said. “But they’re the ones that make this place work, they are the ones that make this place a great place to live … those are the people that we need to care for.”

Donations are still being accepted for the Thanksgiving To-Go program through the Interfaith Council’s website at SummitCoInterfaith.WildApricot.org .