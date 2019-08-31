Volunteers needed for Breckenridge Oktoberfest

Volunteers are needed for the annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest from Sept. 6-8. Volunteer opportunities include the Breckenridge Brewery tent, marketing, stein and token sales, stein pickup tent, sustainability steward, trough bars, volunteer check-in, volunteer tent, wine tent and more.

Sign up at BreckenridgeTourismOffice.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=29544. For more information, email Jenny Gleason at jenny.gleason@guestservices.com.