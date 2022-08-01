Volunteers needed for connector trail project in Breckenridge
The nonprofit Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado is seeking volunteers for a connector trail project in Breckenridge from Saturday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 7.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, volunteers 12 years old and up will work to build a new nonmotorized trail to connect the Tiger Dredge Trailhead to the Galena Ditch Trail. Children ages 6 to 11 years old can also participate, and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will host educational activities by Nature’s Educators.
Volunteers can participate in one or both days. Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will provide dinner on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday. To volunteer, visit bit.ly/vocbreck, email outreach@voc.org or call 303-715-1010 ext. 116.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.