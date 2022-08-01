Volunteers needed for connector trail project in Breckenridge

More than 100 members with Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado worked to complete the final, 3,000-foot stretch Galena Ditch Trail, pictured here in 2016. This weekend, Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will host more volunteers to build a new trail to connect Galena Ditch to the Tiger Dredge Trailhead.

Elise Reuter/Summit Daily News archive

The nonprofit Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado is seeking volunteers for a connector trail project in Breckenridge from Saturday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 7.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, volunteers 12 years old and up will work to build a new nonmotorized trail to connect the Tiger Dredge Trailhead to the Galena Ditch Trail. Children ages 6 to 11 years old can also participate, and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will host educational activities by Nature’s Educators.

Volunteers can participate in one or both days. Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will provide dinner on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday. To volunteer, visit bit.ly/vocbreck , email outreach@voc.org or call 303-715-1010 ext. 116.