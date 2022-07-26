Volunteers needed for Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival

At the 2019 Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival there were more than 40 breweries in attendance.

Keystone Resort/Courtesy photo

High Country Conservation Center is still seeking volunteers for the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival.

On Aug. 6-7, volunteers can choose to be a brewery attendant, zero-waste initiative support member, check-in attendant and other positions at the festival. Volunteers will receive beer or food tasting coupons in exchange for work.

Those interested can sign up at HighCountryConservation.org/volunteer .