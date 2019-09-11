Volunteers needed for nonprofit carnival

CASA of the Continental Divide is in need of volunteers for a carnival from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Dillon Marina Park.

Volunteers are asked to work two-hour shifts selling tickets, providing information, monitoring the bouncy castle and more.

To volunteer, call 970-513-9390, email casacd@mtncasa.org or sign up at SignupGenius.com/go/508094DAAAD2DA4FD0-nonprofit.