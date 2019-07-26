Volunteers needed for Sapphire Point trail workday

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District is in need of volunteers to make improvements to the Sapphire Point trail from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27. The multiyear project aims to make the popular loop more accessible by improving the trail tread for wheelchair and stroller use, modifying picnic tables, building rock wall and ensuring the trail’s sustainability for years to come. Sign up at FDRD.org/calendar.