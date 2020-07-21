Volunteers needed for Special Olympics tennis
Special Olympics Summit County is in need of volunteers for a new tennis program. Tennis knowledge is not necessary but would be helpful. Practices are from 6-7 p.m. Thursdays in Frisco.
Special Olympics is a year-round program of sports training and competition for adults and children with intellectual disabilities.
For more information, email Diane Mikulis at dianemikulis@verizon.net.
