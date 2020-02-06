Volunteers needed for Special Olympics Winter Games in February

Special Olympics Colorado is in need of volunteers for its Winter Games from Feb. 22–23 at Copper Mountain Resort. A variety of volunteer roles are available, including indoor and outdoor jobs. Volunteers also are needed for the Young Athletes Program to help children ages 2–12 learn to snowshoe and cross-country ski.

Register at Classy.org/event/2020v-state-winter-games-presented-by-united-airlines-volunteer-registration/e264435. For more information, contact Jenny Montoya at jmontoya@specialolympicsco.org or 720-359-3122.