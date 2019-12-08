Volunteers needed to bake cookies with Domus Pacis

DILLON — A Food for Families meal prep day is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco.

Volunteers are needed for the monthly Domus Pacis Family Respite event, at which the nonprofit aims to bake and decorate more than 500 cookies as a thank-you to businesses and individuals who donate their services to families dealing with cancer.

Recipes, ingredients and containers will be provided. Bring an apron, a way to tie back or cover your hair and closed-toe shoes with nonslip soles.

For more information, go to domuspacis.org or contact 970-455-8921 or dannie.york@domuspacis.org.