Volunteers offering outdoor etiquette tips at trailheads throughout Summit County this weekend

Volunteers at from the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance will be at trailheads with reminders and advice for visitors on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Antonio Olivero/Summit Daily archive

Volunteers with the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance will be reminding trail users of outdoor etiquette and backcountry safety.

Every year, volunteers from the two nonprofits spend several hours at trailheads countywide for Trailhead Hosting Day during the busy 4th of July holiday weekend, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District Marketing and Events Manager Robert Bennett said.

“We’re partnering with the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance to provide volunteers as information touchpoints at all of our busiest trailheads on the busiest recreation weekend of the year,” Bennett said.

Over the years, volunteers have seen trail usage increase significantly, Bennett added, so the reminders volunteers will be sharing about Leave No Trace principles, how to recreate responsibly and wilderness rules and regulations is as important as ever.

Volunteers with the two nonprofits will be assigned to 21 trailheads throughout the county from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors can discuss anything from trail information to pet and wildlife interaction advice with volunteers.