Volunteers rescue man who fell 100 feet on Quandary Peak

Courtesy photo

BRECKENRDIGE — Summit County Rescue Group volunteers rescued an injured snowboarder Saturday afternoon from Quandary Peak, according to a news release.

At about 1:30 p.m., a 25-year-old man called 911 to say that he had fallen about 100 feet and needed help. The man was on the south side of Quandary Peak, just below the Blue Lakes dam, according to the release.

Fifteen rescuers joined the mission on snowmobiles and found the man about 100 feet above the road leading to the dam. His snowboard was about 200 vertical feet above him on a cliff band, according to the release. It’s unknown whether the man snowboarded from the top of the peak or climbed up from the road below.

A Flight For Life helicopter was able to land on the road just below the man and transport him to the hospital. No information was available about the man’s injuries.