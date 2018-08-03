Volunteers to begin work on Masontown Trail Projects
August 3, 2018
Volunteers are about to begin work on the Masontown trail projects near Frisco next week in hopes of improving the series of un-groomed social trails via the construction of bridges and boardwalks across the creek to create more sustainable recreation in the area.
The project kicks off on Aug. 6-7, led by a small group of youth volunteers who have been given permission by the White River National Forest to camp at a location just off the Miner's Creek Road while they work. Subsequent volunteer opportunities, Aug. 25-26 and Sept. 15-16, will include larger groups.
Parties interested in volunteering should visit the Wildlands Restoration Volunteers website at WLRV.net. The project comes out of a partnership between Wildlands Restoration Volunteers, the town of Frisco and Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.
—Sawyer D'Argonne