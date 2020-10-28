Voter Q&A: Can I get my ballot back and change my vote?

The Colorado News Collaborative and its members, including the Summit Daily News, are looking to provide answers to questions from voters and potential voters. We contact the Secretary of State’s Office, county clerks and other resources to respond to our weekly updates.

Here are three key things to know this week:

If you’re wondering whether you are registered to vote, you can check at GoVoteColorado.gov.

If you want to know when your ballot was received and whether it’s been accepted, sign up for ballot tracking at Colorado.BallotTrax.net/voter .

. County clerks are ready to answer your questions, too. You can reach the Summit County elections office at 970-453-3479.

Here are this week’s questions:

I cast my mail ballot, but now I’ve changed my mind on something. Can I get my ballot back and change my vote?

No. We asked Peg Perl, Arapahoe County’s director of elections, and here’s what she emailed in response:

“This question came up in the presidential primary when people cast early ballots for a Democratic candidate and then that candidate dropped out in the last 48 hours before the final Election Day, and voters asked about ‘voting again’ to change their vote to someone still in the race.

“Once someone has voted a mail ballot and it is received by the county clerk, that voter has voted. It is updated in the statewide voter database. You cannot vote again.”

Where can I drop my completed ballot?

With less than a week to go until Election Day, voters need to drop off their ballots instead of putting them in the mail to make sure they arrive on time.

Ballots need to be returned to a vote center or drop box by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Election workers will empty drop boxes and lock them promptly at 7 p.m., a Denver elections spokesperson said.

In Summit County, 24-hour drop boxes are at the following locations:

Summit County North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle, Silverthorne

Summit County Commons, 0037 Peak One Drive, Frisco

Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., Frisco

Summit County Courthouse, 208 East Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge

Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon

About 75% of Colorado voters return their mail ballots to drop boxes, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Can I still register to vote?

If you aren’t registered and want to vote, there’s still time. Colorado is among 21 states that allow registration up until Election Day. Just go to the nearest vote center, register, and you’ll get to vote. But you need to get it done before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In Summit County, you can register and vote early at the South Branch Library, 103 S. Harris St., in Breckenridge before Election Day. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

On Election Day, voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

South Branch Library, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge

Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco

Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne



Have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit it here.

Editor’s note: This information is brought to you by COLab, the Colorado News Collaborative, a nonprofit bringing together more than 50 newsrooms across Colorado working together to better serve the public. Learn more at CoLabNews.co.