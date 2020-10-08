Voter Q&A: May I deliver ballots for other people along with mine?

Colorado’s 64 county clerks will start mailing ballots Friday, Oct. 9, for the Nov. 3 election. With national concern about the integrity of mail-in ballots, Colorado is getting national attention for its system. Colorado began statewide vote by mail in 2013, although some counties adopted mail ballots before that.

We know voters and potential voters will have questions as voting begins and continues through Election Day. The Colorado News Collaborative and its members, including the Summit Daily News, want to answer those questions. We contacted the Secretary of State’s Office, county clerks and other resources to respond.

Before we get to questions this week, three things:

If you’re wondering whether you are registered to vote, you can check at GoVoteColorado.gov .

. If you want to know when your ballot was mailed and when it’s been accepted, sign up for ballot tracking Colorado.BallotTrax.net/voter .

. County clerks are ready to answer your questions, too. You can reach the Summit County elections department at 970-453-3479.

On to the top questions for this week:

May I deliver ballots for other people in my family or neighborhood along with mine? Is “ballot harvesting” legal? Should I let someone else turn in my ballot?

An individual may turn in up to 10 ballots from family, friends or neighbors. People working for a political party or other organization also may turn in only 10 ballots and often may reach out to people with that offer in trying to increase voter turnout. You should make sure you trust the person you allow to return your ballot. Other states have different laws on returning ballots.

How do I become a poll watcher, like President Donald Trump suggested? Can I just show up and watch?

You can’t just show up and hang out at vote centers. A poll or election watcher is a formal job that requires appointment by a political party or issue committee as well as training on what the job entails. This story from The Colorado Sun offers more detail on how to be a poll watcher.

Keep in mind that trying to intimidate voters at polling places is illegal, and Attorney General Phil Weiser told The Denver Post that his office will prosecute those who try to intimidate people at vote centers.

Can I wear my favorite political T-shirt or cap to the polls when I drop off a ballot or vote in person?

No. You can’t promote or oppose a candidate or ballot issue within 100 feet of any building where a polling place is located. This is called electioneering, and includes T-shirts, buttons, hats or other apparel with reference to the election as well as signs. Campaign workers also are prohibited from offering water, food or anything else to people waiting to vote. Soliciting signatures for ballot measures or recall elections is also prohibited.

