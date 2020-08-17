Voting now open for Best of Summit contest

Voting is now open for the annual Best of Summit contest.

This year’s contest features more than 100 questions across seven categories, including Arts & Entertainment, Community, Food & Drink, Services, Shopping, Sports & Recreation and a new COVID-19 category that highlights businesses that succeeded in adjusting their business models or went above and beyond to help the community. The businesses and organizations with the most nominations were selected for the final ballot.

Voting is open through Sept. 6 at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit. Winners will be announced in late October with the publication of the Best of Summit guide.