VSON remains open with thorough safety measures in place, Urgent Care reopens

Don’t let orthopaedic pain linger. Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery is open for all patient needs and services, including urgent care, office visits and surgeries.

Urgent Care open seven days a week Due to the COVID-19 crisis, VSON had to make the difficult decision to close its after-hours Orthopaedic Urgent Care. As of June 6, the Orthopaedic Urgent Care, which is located in Frisco, is now open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. VSON Urgent Care is more convenient and cost-effective than the ER and is a great option for those who sustain injury while recreating around the High Country this summer. VSON’s Orthopaedic Urgent Care is located at 360 Peak One Drive Suite 180, Frisco. For more information, visit vsourgentcare.com or call 970-477-4454.

Injuries and accidents haven’t been put on hold for COVID-19. In fact, many Summit County residents have been on the trails more than ever given the pandemic’s timing and economic impacts.

Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery has made adjustments in order to keep patients safe at its three locations in Frisco, Vail and Edwards, and is maintaining its full scope of orthopaedic and sports medicine services. VSON’s Orthopaedic Urgent Care has also reopened following a temporary closure due to COVID-19 (see factbox).

“Continuing to support our Summit and Eagle County communities is integral to who we are,” said John Polikandriotis, CEO of Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery. “It’s important that we remain accessible to patients who need our services.”

Abundance of caution

During the stay-at-home order, the clinic only saw patients with urgent and emergent orthopaedic conditions. The clinic is now back to seeing all patients, but each clinic has put measures in place to ensure the safety of anyone who walks through their doors.

“VSON’s three locations are operating with an abundance of caution. We are following CDC guidelines regarding office sanitation, social distancing, and personal protective equipment (PPE) utilization,” Polikandriotis said. “We are sanitizing our exam rooms between each patient, and continuously cleaning our hallways and waiting areas.”

All patients and staff who enter the clinic are required to wear a mask, and the clinics have implemented screenings for anyone with flu-like, or even cold-like, symptoms.

“Though doctor visits may seem difficult at this time, options like telehealth make it possible, and we are doing everything we can to provide safe and effective care in the midst of COVID,” Polikandriotis said.

VSON is back to doing all elective surgeries. If you’re concerned about having surgery during the pandemic and your diagnosis determines there’s no down side to waiting, VSON surgeons are happy to delay surgeries until a time when a patient feels more comfortable. For patients who do decide to move forward with surgery, there will be a more rigorous pre-operative screening for additional safety, peace of mind and the highest possible quality of care.

“We want our active community to know they can come to us for treatment,”[1] Polikandriotis said. “We are still seeing acute walk-ins, so if you are injured, skip the wait, cost and risk of visiting the ER. VSON is here when you need us.”

Telehealth options

Telehealth is a confidential visit with a physician conducted through a video call much like Skype or Zoom. Doctors can discuss a patient’s conditions,assess the need for further studies, and can sometimes even make a virtual diagnosis without a physical exam or radiologic study, said Dr. Richard Cunningham, knee and shoulder specialist at VSON.

VSON continues to suggest telehealth visits to elderly or immunocompromised patients, or anyone who doesn’t necessarily need to come into the office right away.

“It is also great for patients that are just seeking the added access and convenience of telehealth,” Polikandriotis said. “During a telehealth visit, our doctors can conduct initial exams and make recommendations on whether the individual should come into the office or maintain an issue from home without virtual assistance. Almost every major health insurance is currently accepting telehealth, so anyone who is considering an appointment should give us a call.”

Anyone in good health with a persisting condition should feel completely safe entering a VSON clinic thanks to the safety protocols being followed.

Don’t delay treatment

While orthopaedic conditions are rarely life-threatening, they can be serious and many can worsen over time, Dr. Cunningham said.

“People have also been dealing with a lot of anxiety during this difficult time, and we felt it important to ease people’s minds by at least accurately diagnosing and treating their orthopaedic condition so they can focus on other areas of their life affected by COVID-19,” Dr. Cunningham said.

To ensure the best possible outcomes, patients should see a doctor as soon as possible for a diagnosis and treatment options.

“Staying on top of your orthopaedic care is very important and is key to eliminating pain, restoring function, keeping your body healthy and avoiding larger issues down the line. Knowing we are available now can also keep a patient’s mind at ease,” Polikandriotis said.