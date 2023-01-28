Walk along the shores of the Dillon Reservoir under a full moon and grab a bowl of chili during the Summit Historical Society’s fundraiser on Feb. 4

The Dillon Reservoir, as seen from U.S. Highway 6 in Dillon, is nearly frozen by Dec. 18, 2022.

Stephen Johnson/Courtesy photo

The Summit Historical Society is hosting a fundraiser where it will lead a guided hike along the shores of the Dillon Reservoir and serve up a bowl of chili on Saturday, Feb. 4.

According to a news release from the organization, guests will go on a guided hike after dark to learn about the Native Americans that called the area home. The guide will also include the area’s history with early settlers, miners, railroads, the building of the dam and the old Dillon townsite that now sits below the reservoir.

Afterward, attendees get to experience a chili cookoff at the Dillon Community Church located at 371 LaBonte St.

The walk begins at 5:30 p.m. with the cookoff following directly afterward. Limited tickets are available for $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Proceeds from the cookoff will support the preservation of the organization’s recently-acquired historic log cabin at the Summit Historical Park in Dillon.

Tickets can be purchased at SummitHistorical.org .