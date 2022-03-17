Walk down the red carpet at Hollywood & Wine fundraiser
Breck Film’s in-person fundraiser will return for the first time since 2019. Called Hollywood & Wine, the event is an opportunity for people to watch the Academy Awards while supporting the nonprofit and its annual film festival.
VIP tickets include two drink tickets and food from The Noshing Platter. VIPs can also participate in giveaways, trivia and an Oscar ballot. Broadcast-only tickets come with one drink.
Additionally, a silent auction is online through the end of the event. Items up for bid include island vacations, golf excursions, Patagonia gear and more.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge. VIP tickets are $65 in advance or $85 at the door, and a screening-only ticket is $25. Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase tickets or bid in the silent auction.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.