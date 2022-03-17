Walk down the red carpet at Hollywood & Wine fundraiser

Hollywood & Wine returns to an in-person format this month. The fundraiser supports the nonprofit Breck Film and its annual festival.

Breck Film/Courtesy photo

Breck Film’s in-person fundraiser will return for the first time since 2019. Called Hollywood & Wine, the event is an opportunity for people to watch the Academy Awards while supporting the nonprofit and its annual film festival.

VIP tickets include two drink tickets and food from The Noshing Platter. VIPs can also participate in giveaways, trivia and an Oscar ballot. Broadcast-only tickets come with one drink.

Additionally, a silent auction is online through the end of the event. Items up for bid include island vacations, golf excursions, Patagonia gear and more.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge. VIP tickets are $65 in advance or $85 at the door, and a screening-only ticket is $25. Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase tickets or bid in the silent auction.