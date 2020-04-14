Walk-in orthopedic care clinic opens in Silverthorne

Panorama Summit Orthopedics has opened a walk-in orthopedic care clinic to keep patients out of the hospital at this time.

Silverthorne’s Panorama Summit Orthopedic has opened a walk-in orthopedic care clinic. The new clinic is meant to keep orthopedic patients out of the hospital during the pandemic.

The walk-in clinic can provide evaluations, X-rays, injections, casting, bracing, splinting and suturing for simple lacerations, according to a news release. Clinic patients will have access to an orthopedic surgeon from 4-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

The provider is contracted with many commercial health insurance plans, including Medicaid. The clinic is at 265 Tanglewood Lane, Suite E-1 in Silverthorne.