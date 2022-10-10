Walter Byron Park will remain open amid parking lot closure starting Oct. 12
The town of Frisco will close the driveway and parking area at Walter Byron Park for repaving starting Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. According to the town, the project is expected to last about a week.
According to a news release, this work is the result of the water service line repair performed earlier in the summer.
The park, restrooms and playground will remain open. People can email Public Works Assistant Director Addison Canino at addisonc@townoffrisco.com with questions.
