Waltz into winter with ‘The Nutcracker Suite’ at Warren Station in Keystone

There are two community performances of “The Nutcracker Suite” on Saturday, Dec. 7. The first is matinee at 3:30 p.m. followed by an evening show at 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy Keystone Neighbourhood Company

KEYSTONE — The annual tradition of seeing “The Nutcracker Suite” has returned to Keystone’s Warren Station Center for the Arts in River Run. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s classic features students of the Summit School of Dance and the Co.motion Dancers on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Along with hearing such popular pieces of the ballet like “Waltz of the Flowers” and the “Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy,” each production has an interactive holiday showcase with a jingle bell parade and singalong.

There will be two performances Saturday at 164 Ida Belle Drive: A matinee at 3:30 p.m. and an evening show at 6:30. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show and seating is general admission.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $7 for kids and free for children 2 and younger. They can be purchased at warrenstation.com.