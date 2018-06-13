Wandering goats returned to their owner in Dillon Valley

A couple of wandering goats received attention on the popular Summit County Facebook community page One Man’s Junk today.

The goats were discovered near Mandy Underwood’s yard in Dillon Valley, and a post with photos of the pair drew comments such as “if i had a yard i’d totally adopt them,” “Contact the Animal Shelter and then batten down the hatches. Goats will eat almost anything,” “I’m so sick and tired of people not keeping their goats on leashes,” and this GIF:

via GIPHY

Underwood later reported on her post that animal control came and picked up the goats, “and we saw down the road a bit that they had reunited them with their owner! So it all ended well. Glad we got some goat therapy today. Thanks everyone for the recommendations!”