Want the best burrito in Summit County? Look no further than Chimayo Mexican Grill, Summit Daily News readers say.

Frank Michaud and Teresa Toczek at Chimayo Grill in Dillon in October 2018.

Hugh Carey/hcarey@summitdaily.com

It may come as a surprise to its many avid patrons, but Chimayo Mexican Grill has not really done well in Best of Summit voting until this year when it captured the title of Best Burrito. It is also a finalist in the Best Mexican Restaurant category.

Two factors may have played into Chimayo’s favor this year: the new category for Best Burrito, and the restaurant’s second location, Baja Chimayo, at Bluebird Market in Silverthorne.

The Dillon restaurant, which will hit 25 years in business in 2023, has long brought in customers with its emphasis on fresh-made sauces and quality ingredients, but co-owner Frank Michaud said the Silverthorne location has allowed for a little experimentation with new specials.

Co-owner Teresa Toczek, Michaud’s longstanding partner both in business and in life, described the new spot as “kind of a test kitchen.” A few menu items have already made their way from Baja Chimayo over to the main store.

While the space in the food hall has offered a little more in the way of fresh dishes, Dillon manager Mark Strobel said what keeps people coming back year after year is good taste and consistency.

“We get a lot of people who come in and order the same thing every time,” he said. “… People like knowing the comfort of what they’re getting.”

Consistency and quality have helped their fish tacos and burritos — two of the long-time bestsellers — stand out from the crowd, but the coronavirus pandemic may have helped highlight one of the restaurant’s local favorites: their chile rellenos.

The restaurant made several frozen packages of their signature stuffed peppers for a silent auction put on by the Summit Chamber of Commerce during the pandemic. They turned out to be a surprise hit, and now the restaurant often runs out of their made-to-order rellenos.

They recently acquired a larger pepper roaster, which is set up outside the Dillon location, and they are also looking into bottling and selling their signature sauces. Toczek said the pandemic helped them see “there was a demand we never would’ve know about.”

Amid their growth, Michaud, Toczek and Strobel all credit a strong local clientele for Chimayo’s continued success.

“You know, we have to give it to the locals mainly — they’re the ones who talk about it to the visitors, and they’re the ones who keep us busy in the offseason,” said Michaud. “I’ve seen families come in with children, and now their children are coming in with children.”

Chimayo Mexican Grill is located at 324A Dillon Ridge Way in Dillon and Baja Chimayo is at 325 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne. Both locations are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, call 970-262-6734 or visit ChimayoGrill.com.

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide. See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.