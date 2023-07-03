Want to hike or bike in Summit County? Check out our trail guide for inspiration.

Eager to explore the hundreds of miles of local trails this summer? Be sure to pick up a free copy of the Explore Summit Trail Guide in bike shops, at tourism information centers and on newsstands across Summit County.

The annual guide features more than 45 trail descriptions for routes in Breckenridge, Copper, Dillon, Keystone, Frisco and Silverthorne with information about parking, difficulty, elevation gain, the best time of year to visit and whether the trail allows biking, hiking or pets. The guide also features a section about four bike parks in Summit County, full color maps and a calendar of upcoming biking and running events.

The guide is perfect to keep in your pack so you have it handy on all your summertime adventures.