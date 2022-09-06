 Want to see your dog in the newspaper? Submit your pup for the Summit Daily’s Daily Dogs series | SummitDaily.com
Want to see your dog in the newspaper? Submit your pup for the Summit Daily’s Daily Dogs series

Staff report
  

Have you taken a peek at the back page of the newspaper recently? Each issue, Summit Daily News features a photo of a dog, their name and a few fun facts about them for our Daily Dogs series.

If you want to see your pup featured, take the short questionnaire, submit a photo and keep an eye out on our back page.

Visit SummitDaily.com/Dogs to submit an application to have your dog featured.

