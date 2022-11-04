Want your photos featured in Summit Daily News? Here’s how.
We know that Summit County is a beautiful place to live and visit. That’s why we accept reader-submitted photos to feature on Page 2 of Summit Daily News — and occasionally on the front page — and to feature on our social media accounts.
Professional photographers and amateurs alike can submit their photos to share@summitdaily.com for a chance to be featured. Entries that include the photographer’s first and last name, the date the photo was taken and the location have a higher chance of being published. A witty, info-filled caption helps record the history of the area.
Readers can also submit their photos by using the hashtag #ExploreSummit on Instagram. These photos typically appear on Page 2 of Summit Daily News and occasionally on the @ExploreSummit Instagram account.
The Summit Daily News does not pay for reader-submitted images, but proper attribution will be included in any republication. Any reader who asks for a print or copy of the chosen photographs will be connected with the photographer.
For more questions on how to submit a photo or be featured in Summit Daily News, please email digital engagement editor Jenna deJong at jdejong@summitdaily.com.
See below for examples of images we’ve featured from readers.
