Warren Station comedy series set for summer finale
Warren Station Center for the Arts’ Summer Comedy Series comes to a close Friday, Sept. 24. Mike E. Winfield will headline the show as Mike Hammock comes back to open the set.
Denver-based Hammock is a winner of Comedy Works’ 2018 New Faces Contest. Meanwhile, Winfield can be seen on the Netflix special “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo,” and he has an hourlong original on Amazon called “Stepman.”
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Tickets start at $25 for general admission or $30 for a reserved table in advance. All attendees must be at least 18 years old, and the show is 1 1/2 hours without an intermission. Tickets can be purchased at WarrenStation.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.