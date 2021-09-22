Warren Station comedy series set for summer finale

The final performance of Warren Station Center for the Arts’ Summer Comedy Series is Friday, Sept. 24. Mike E. Winfield is the headliner.

Mike E. Winfield/Courtesy photo

Warren Station Center for the Arts’ Summer Comedy Series comes to a close Friday, Sept. 24. Mike E. Winfield will headline the show as Mike Hammock comes back to open the set.

Denver-based Hammock is a winner of Comedy Works’ 2018 New Faces Contest. Meanwhile, Winfield can be seen on the Netflix special “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo,” and he has an hourlong original on Amazon called “Stepman.”

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Tickets start at $25 for general admission or $30 for a reserved table in advance. All attendees must be at least 18 years old, and the show is 1 1/2 hours without an intermission. Tickets can be purchased at WarrenStation.com.