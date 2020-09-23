Warren Station continues masked edition of Fall Comedy Series Sept. 26
Warren Station Center for the Arts is continuing its Fall Comedy Series this weekend with two shows Saturday, Sept. 26, featuring opener Alan Bromwell and headliner Chris Voth.
Bromwell and Voth each have made several appearances at Comedy Works Denver, which has partnered with Warren Station to bring comedy acts to the High Country.
According to his website, Bromwell was a winner in the Comedy Works Clean Comedy Search and a finalist in the Comedy Works New Faces Competition.
In addition to comedy, Voth also works as a full-time high school teacher and has made several national television appearances, including the “Late Late Show,” “Last Comic Standing” and “Comics Unleashed.” He was also selected for the Great American Comedy Festival in 2009.
Doors for the first show open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m. The seating for the following show begins at 7:45 p.m. with the showtime at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, and there will not be sales at the door. All attendees must be at least 18 years old, and tickets can be purchased at WarrenStation.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User