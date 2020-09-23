Warren Station continues masked edition of Fall Comedy Series Sept. 26

Comedian and high school teacher Chris Voth will headline the upcoming Fall Comedy Series shows on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Warren Station Center for the Arts.

Photo from Warren Station Center for the Arts

Warren Station Center for the Arts is continuing its Fall Comedy Series this weekend with two shows Saturday, Sept. 26, featuring opener Alan Bromwell and headliner Chris Voth.

Bromwell and Voth each have made several appearances at Comedy Works Denver, which has partnered with Warren Station to bring comedy acts to the High Country.

According to his website, Bromwell was a winner in the Comedy Works Clean Comedy Search and a finalist in the Comedy Works New Faces Competition.

In addition to comedy, Voth also works as a full-time high school teacher and has made several national television appearances, including the “Late Late Show,” “Last Comic Standing” and “Comics Unleashed.” He was also selected for the Great American Comedy Festival in 2009.

Doors for the first show open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m. The seating for the following show begins at 7:45 p.m. with the showtime at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, and there will not be sales at the door. All attendees must be at least 18 years old, and tickets can be purchased at WarrenStation.com.