Warren Station to host new Apres Fools Party

Rock ensemble Split Window will perform during the new Apres Fools Party in Keystone Friday, April 1.

World Music Development/Courtesy photo

Keystone is celebrating April Fools’ Day differently this year, with an Apres Fools Party Friday, April 1. The 1980s winter costume contest and concert will have live music from local band Split Window, a photo booth, avalanche dogs and trivia.

Tickets include a complimentary drink, a street taco from Mercado La Perla, a raffle ticket, souvenir swag and prizes. Proximo Spirits will also be on-site for a mezcal sampling station.

Doors open at 3 p.m. Friday, at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Bella Drive, Keystone. The music begins at 3:30 p.m. and the event ends at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.