Warren Station’s Get Stoked Music and Movies Series returns with ski films
Another ski season means another Get Stoked Music and Movies Series. Warren Station Center for the Arts is screening two movies from Faction Skis and Matchstick Productions twice Saturday, Nov. 6, to get people in the mood for powder.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. at 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, and “Roots” will be shown at 4 p.m. followed by “The Stomping Grounds” at 5 p.m. Doors for the second showing open at 6:30 p.m. and “The Stomping Grounds” is shown at 7 p.m. and “Roots” at 8:15 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 the day of the show and include a complimentary raffle ticket for merchandise. Proceeds benefit Team Breck Sports Club and Team Summit. Tickets can be purchased at WarrenStation.com.
