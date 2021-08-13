Waste Management to plant 10,000 trees in White River National Forest

One of the largest collection, recycling and trash disposal companies in the nation asked its Colorado employees to pledge to live sustainably, and the company set a goal to plant a tree for every pledge made.

With more than 1,414 workers at 46 Waste Management facilities across the state, the employee promises ranged from at-home pollinator gardens to Wi-Fi watering systems that only water when dry conditions are detected to no longer using single-use containers.

According to the company, all of that will translate into 10,000 Engelmann Spruce and Lodgepole Pine seedlings being planted in the White River National Forest, which covers parts of Eagle, Pitkin, Garfield, Summit, Rio Blanco, Mesa, Gunnison, Routt and Moffat counties.

According to Waste Management, the plantings will help reestablish native species to the area.

“Working with the National Forest Foundation helps to ensure that the right trees are planted in the right places to protect everyone’s tomorrow,” Waste Management Area Vice President Scott Bradley said in a statement. “Planting these trees will help halt soil erosion, support Colorado’s wildlife recovery, and improve water quality for all.”