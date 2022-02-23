Watch 2022’s Oscar-nominated shorts at The Eclipse Theater
Breck Film Society is back in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. However, this month’s screening is not a singular film. Rather, people have the chance to view all shorts — live action, animated and documentary — nominated for an Academy Award this year.
The shorts are available to watch at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., from Friday, Feb. 25, through Thursday, March 3. Unlike last year, the shorts can’t be streamed at home.
All shorts are rated R and therefore are not recommended for children and families. General admission is $12, and Eclipse members receive 20% off and a free small popcorn. The program is free to Blue, Black and Double Black Diamond members.
Starting Friday, March 4, The Eclipse Theater will screen “The Batman.” Visit BreckFilm.org for tickets and showtimes.
