Watch 3,000 Christmas trees burn at Frisco’s Spontaneous Combustion bonfire event

Nora Gilbertson tosses a Christmas tree into the bonfire during the Spontaneous Combustion event Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at the Frisco Marina. The Christmas trees were donated by the community for the annual event.

Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News archive

If you see flames at the corner of Marina Road and Summit Bouelvard in Frisco on Saturday, Feb. 11, don’t be alarmed. The town is hosting its annual Spontaneous Combustion event where it will burn 3,000 former Christmas trees.

According to the town’s website , the bonfire kicks off at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks at 8 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be available for sale — cash only accepted — and sales will benefit Summit County Preschool.

The town is encouraging people to walk or ride the Summit Stage bus to the event. Those who wish to park their vehicles will be unable to do so at the Frisco Marina. Instead, the town is directing folks to park on Main Street and side avenues.

Gently-used Christmas trees will still be accepted leading up to Feb. 11. The town’s website said that all trees must be stripped of lights, tinsel, garland, tree stands and decorations prior to drop off. Only real trees are accepted, and the drop-off is open 24 hours a day.

For more information about the event or dropping off a tree, email events@townoffrisco.com .