Watch anti-bullying movie ‘The Upstanders’ for free on Sept. 30.
SpeakUp ReachOut and Building Hope Summit County invite the public to watch a free virtual screening of “The Upstanders.” The IndieFlix documentary explores cyberbullying and bullying among friends, families and co-workers along with the science behind it all.
The movie features David Molak’s family, who founded David’s Legacy after his death by suicide due to cyberbullying. Featured in the movie are interviews with mental health professionals and others who discuss the impact of bullying in various settings.
The film, which has Spanish subtitles, starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, via Zoom. A panel discussion begins after the film at 7. A discussion guide will be emailed to registered participants, and the movie can be viewed for two weeks after the initial screening. Visit SpeakUpReachOut.org to register.
