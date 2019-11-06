Watch: Breck Film Fest launches winter film series Thursday with Teton Gravity Research’s ‘Roadless’

Big mountain snowboarder Jeremy Jones is featured in Teton Gravity Research's new film "Roadless," which will screen at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Summit Daily file

FRISCO — On the heels of its annual September festival, Breck Film Fest on Thursday, Nov. 7, will introduce its winter film series with Teton Gravity Research’s “Roadless.”

“Roadless” features backcountry snowboarding legends Jeremy Jones, Travis Rice and Bryan Iguchi on a 10-day human-powered expedition. That means no helicopters or snowmobiles transporting them to their backcountry zones in the remote Tetons in Wyoming as they focus on reaching each of their lines with zero carbon footprint.

Breck Film Fest will follow “Roadless” with another Teton Gravity Research film, “Winterland,” on Thursday, Nov. 14. Doors open at 6 p.m., and each film will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.

General admission tickets are $12 if purchased in advance and $10 for Vail Resorts employees, who must bring proof of employment. A double-feature ticket for both films is $20.

For Breck Film Fest Marketing Manager Ashley Hughes, the winter film series coming to fruition is the realization of a dream she’s had since joining the festival.

“One of my goals was to bring more action sports films …” Hughes said in a statement.

As part of Thursday’s film screening, Mountain Outfitters will give away two pairs of touring skis, drawing a couple of lucky winners from all women in attendance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit breckfilmfest.org.