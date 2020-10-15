Watch: Collins’ 5 touchdowns power Summit football to first win of season
WESTMINSTER — After scoring nine touchdowns through the first six quarters of the season, Aidan Collins didn’t really need to put an exclamation point on an already stellar start to the season. The junior captain wide receiver and defensive back provided a resounding one anyway at the end of Summit’s 56-23 win over Thornton on Thursday, Oct. 16.
Collins scooped up a fumble and ran it into the end zone for the Tigers as the time expired at North Stadium in Westminster to cap a five touchdown performance.
From the outset of the contest Summit (1-1) leaned on Collins and senior captain quarterback Cam Kalaf to power the Tigers offense. The team roared out to a 20-0 lead as Kalaf connected with Collins on jet sweeps, wide receiver screens and vertical routes downfield. The first four scores for Collins all came through the air in the first half. Along with Kalaf’s reliable and dynamic rushing from the quarterback position — including running in two touchdowns in the second half before a minor ankle injury forced him out of the game — Collins provided the efficiency and explosiveness to maintain a stranglehold on the game.
“Aidan’s a playmaker. Every single time he gets the ball in his hands you better watch out,” Tigers second-year head coach James Wagner said. “He just does all the little things right and the thing I love most about Aidan as a football player is he always runs his routes right, he’s always in good positioning in. He understands zone coverages and where the open spots are in the field and when Cam puts the ball in his hands he always makes plays.”
Despite several turnovers and a late surge by Thornton (0-2) while Kalaf remained on the sidelines, Tigers backup quarterback Jack Schierholz kept the momentum going and ran in a score in the fourth quarter to seal the contest for Summit before Collins tacked on his final touchdown.
