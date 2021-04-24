Watch: Corning’s ‘Teal’ snowboard film now free on YouTube
Backcountry, street flick also features Dillon halfpipe pro Chase Blackwell
Chris Corning’s “Teal” snowboard movie is now available for free on YouTube.
The 33-minute film is produced by and stars U.S. Snowboard Team member and World Champion Corning. For the Summit local, it was his first feature foray into backcountry and street filming during an accomplished career as one of the world’s best slopestyle and big air snowboarders.
The film also features local U.S. Pro Halfpipe Team rider Chase Blackwell and pro snowboarders Sam Klein, Sam Anderson, Windham Miller, Brett Moody, Conor Carroll, Colton Carroll, Josh Oakes, TJ Homan, Jack Harris and Ian Sullivan. The film’s principal cinematography and post production is by Alex Havey.
The film’s backcountry and street snowboarding was filmed across Wyoming, Wisconsin, Colorado, Minnesota, Utah, Oregon and Quebec.
